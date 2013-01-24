Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

3D Non-selective - Brain MR Clinical application

3D Non-selective - Brain

MR Clinical application

Find similar products

3D Non-selective enables faster and more robust* large volume 3D FFE imaging in brain applications. Thanks to shorter TR and TE, 3D Non-selective delivers a 9% faster protocol and improved grey-white matter contrast in Brain 3D TFE.*

Contact us

Media Gallery

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Compared to Philips 3D Selective 3D FFE imaging.