Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

dStream Knee 8 ch coil MR coil

dStream Knee 8 ch coil

MR coil

Find similar products

Designed for high resolution knee imaging, the dStream Knee 8ch coil conforms snugly to the anatomy for excellent signal-to-noise ratio. The coil can be slightly rotated relative to its base plate to ease coil setup and enhance patient comfort.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • This content is not intended for a US audience.