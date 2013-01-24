IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Wall Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.