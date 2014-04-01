Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Variable Height Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 on a wall.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHC Variable Heig... || 1
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12" (300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12" (300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS).
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHC Variable Heig... || 1
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure