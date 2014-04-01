Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Camlock Plate

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a surface with Camlock rails.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: C... || 1
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: L... || 1
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • *Camlock rails not included.