Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Flat Screen Mount Mounting solution

Flat Screen Mount GCX VHM-25™ Angled Extension Channel Mount Kit

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about GCX VHM-25™ Angled Extension Channel Mount Kit.

Contact us
Features
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Angled Extension Channel Mount Kit
Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Angled Extension Channel Mount Kit*

Flat Panel: VHM-25™ with Angled Extension Channel Mount Kit*

GCX P/N: WS-0008-04 Kit includes: Small profile - space saving design; smooth continuous surface with minimal seams for easy cleaning; tilt/swivel adjustment; portrait/landscape adjustment; 75/100 mm VESA compatible; 5-20 lb / 2.3-9.1 kg weight capacity; 12"/30.5 cm height adjustment; 20"/50.8 cm maximum horizontal reach; product weight: 6.4 lbs/2.9 kg.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Wall Channel sold separately.