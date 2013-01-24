Home
General Mounts Mounting solution

General Mounts 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available for adapting a GCX wall mount monitor arm to a headwall vertical dovetail track.

Headwall Vertical Dovetail Track Mounting Option*

GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.

  • *Note: Accessory tracks can vary in strength and rigidity. Always check headwall manufacturers' specifications to determine appropriate load limits.