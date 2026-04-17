Learn more about rigid and single support arms for support bar D 38 mm, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM with IntelliVue MP 20/30, MP40/50.
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD mounting solution for EGM
Features
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm;
tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm;
single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
(Additional information:
TÜV Product Service tested;
finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)