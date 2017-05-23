Home
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Rigid Arm Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the rigid arms available for a Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor and for power supply.

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6283.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor; arm, length 96mm; adapter with cable hook for power supply. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1: 2006 tested; maximum load, adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; maximum load, adapter for power supply: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6284.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor; arm, length 140mm; adapter with cable hook for power supply. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1: 2006 tested; maximum load, adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; maximum load, adapter for power supply: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6285.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor; arm, length 128mm; adapter with cable hook for power supply. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1: 2006 tested; maximum load, adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; maximum load, adapter for power supply: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)

