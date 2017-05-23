IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Rigid Arm Wall Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. TS.6283.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor; arm, length 96mm; adapter with cable hook for power supply.
(Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1: 2006 tested; maximum load, adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; maximum load, adapter for power supply: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6284.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor; arm, length 140mm; adapter with cable hook for power supply.
(Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1: 2006 tested; maximum load, adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; maximum load, adapter for power supply: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6285.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor; arm, length 128mm; adapter with cable hook for power supply.
(Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1: 2006 tested; maximum load, adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; maximum load, adapter for power supply: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)