IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Draeger Zeus Articulating Arm Mounting Kit

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on a Draeger Zeus Anesthesia Machine.

Features
Draeger Zeus Articulating Arm Mounting Kit
Draeger Zeus Articulating Arm Mounting Kit

Draeger Zeus Articulating Arm Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-07 Kit Includes; 8" (20.3cm) x 8" (20.3cm) M Series Articulating Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Bracket for mounting CPU to side of Zeus (not visible in this photo)

