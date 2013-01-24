IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Wall Mount*

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.