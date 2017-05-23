Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Variable Height Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/30 on a wall.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

Documentation

Brochure (5)

Brochure