Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us
Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisy... || 1
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure