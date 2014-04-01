Home
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX VHM™ with Extension Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a wall.

Features
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.

