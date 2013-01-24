Home
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP50 patient monitoring system on a wall.

Features
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments.; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release; Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.