IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 ITD Wall Channel

Mounting solution

Learn more about ITD wall channel mounting options available for IntelliVue MP60/70 monitors.

Features
Configuration # 1
ITD part no. TS 6006.1: support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg/77 lbs.
Configuration # 2
ITD part no. TS 6001.1: support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg/110 lbs. (Additional Information: to be monitored on the wall; covered cable lead; TÜV Product Service tested; Surface: RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated.)