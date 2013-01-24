Home
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.