Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 ITD Rigid Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about rigid arms available for Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 monitors.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6250.991: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; Arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60/70. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6254.991: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; Arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60/70. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6248.991: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60/70. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6252.991: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP60/70. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; Finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)

Documentation

Brochure (8)

Brochure