Intellivue MP80/90 Mounting solution

Intellivue MP80/90 Dual Screen Wall Mounts

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 with dual screens on a wall.

Features
VHM Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately

