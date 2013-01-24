Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
DreamStation BiPAP S/T Noninvasive ventilator

DreamStation BiPAP S/T

Noninvasive ventilator

DreamStation BiPAP S/T makes your patient’s care personal and their care plan efficient and effective. To encourage long-term use, DreamStation algorithms automatically adjust to patient needs, and help them adjust to and continue to use therapy. And the DreamMapper application offers coaching and therapy engagement tools to support adherence.

Features
Stay connected to patients

Stay connected to patients

DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.¹ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.
Humidification (optional)

Humidification (optional)

Humidification options include fixed, adaptive, heated tube and pre-heat humidification mode. The modular design features a one-piece, dishwasher-safe water chamber.
Increased efficiencies

Increased efficiencies

DreamStation BiPAP S/T connectivity options transmit waveform and therapy data quickly and cost effectively to support your ventilation reporting needs. The reported feedback can provide better information for troubleshooting and possibly fewer returns.
Daily progress feedback

Daily progress feedback

The Daily Progress Feedback on BiPAP S/T displays a simple trend of the patient's nightly use to help users track their therapy progress.
Patient driven design

Patient driven design

DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design is small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed.
Digital Auto-Trak Sensitivity

Digital AutoTrak Sensitivity

Digital AutoTrak automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital AutoTrak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.
Automated Airway Management

Automated Airway Management

Automated Airway Management can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night, with the goal of providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.
DreamMapper compatibility

DreamMapper compatibility

BiPAP S/T is compabible with DreamMapper patient self-management system. The application offers coaching and therapy engagement tools to support adherence.
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)
  • ¹12016 internal assessment of leading competitive BiPAP devices with backup breath rate comparing Resmed Lumis and AirCurve NIV product lines

Specifications

General
General
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: fixed, adaptive
Data storage capacity (minimum)
  • SD card: 6 months, On-board: 3 months
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; disposable ultra-fine
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
  • 15.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (without humidifier); 29.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (with humidifier)
Weight
  • 1.33 kg/2.94 lbs (without humidifier); 1.98 kg/4.37 lbs (w/ humidifier); Including power supply
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Voltage
  • 100 – 240 VAC
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Amperage
  • 2.0-1.0 A
Prescription guidelines
Prescription guidelines
Ventilation pressure
  • 4 to 30 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • CPAP max pressure is 20 cm H2O
Automated Airway Management (AAM)
  • Max. EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H2O
  • Max. EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H2O
  • Pressure Support: 0 to 26 cm H2O
Modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T
Breath per minute
  • 1 to 30 (increment is 1 breath)
Digital Auto-Trak
  • No settings – fully automated triggering,<br>cycling and leak compensation
Inspiration time
  • .5 to 3.00 seconds (increment is .1 seconds)
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp time
  • 5 to 40 minutes (increment is 5 minutes)
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3 (only in S-mode)
Humidification
  • Heated humidification, fixed, adaptive (standard 15mm or 15 mm heated tube)
  • ¹12016 internal assessment of leading competitive BiPAP devices with backup breath rate comparing Resmed Lumis and AirCurve NIV product lines