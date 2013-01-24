AsthmaPACK for Children

This just-for-kids kit makes learning fun with engaging cartoon characters and age-appropriate devices. Each kit contains a peak flow meter and spacer. An exciting storybook teaches kids how to correctly use these tools.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
OptiChamber Diamond, the #1 pharmacy preferred brand of Spacer*
The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber’s intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages.
Take charge of your asthma instructional DVD
Take charge of your asthma instructional DVD
Available in English and Spanish, the DVD and booklet provides asthma education, simple instruction on use of the Personal Best peak flow meter, how to follow the three zone asthma management and using the OptiChamber Diamond to help facilitate drug delivery.
Personal Best Low Range Peak Flow Meter
Personal Best Low Range Peak Flow Meter for monitoring symptoms
Personal Best sets a new standard for convenience, compliance, and confidence. This lightweight, self-contained, portable design puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips—or your patients’—all day long. Stands up to the roughest use day after day. Low Range version for younger patients.
Carrying case
Carrying case for all-day availability
This case holds the Personal Best peak flow meter and OptiChamber Diamond holding chamber along with up to 3 inhaler medications.
"Tucker Tackles Asthma"
"Tucker Tackles Asthma" playful educational book
This bilingual (English/Spanish) coloring and activity book is about two friends who learn through their adventures how to take control of asthma and how to live a normal, playful life. The characters help teach kids how to manage asthma.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?