Sweet-Ease 15mL cup Infant soothing

Sweet-Ease 15mL cup

Infant soothing

Sweet-Ease is a 24% sucrose and purified water solution that helps to calm and soothe infants. The 15ml cup is aseptically packaged with a peel-off lid that is suitable for dipping a pacifier or for administration via a dropper or syringe.

Features
Versatile solution

Versatile solution can be used in all hospital areas

Sweet-Ease Natural may be used in all areas of the hospital, including the NICU, PICU, newborn nursery, ER or at the pediatrician’s office. A WeeThumbie or Soothie pacifier can be used to help administer Sweet-Ease Natural, and help calm and soothe distressed babies up to six months of age.
Vial or cup for versatility

Two convenient sizes to simplify use

The 2 mL vial with no preservatives, simplifies workflow by allowing sucrose to be applied directly onto the tip of an infant's tongue or buccal surface. The 51 mL translucent, spill-resistant cup (filled to 15 mL) allows a pacifier to be dipped into the cup.

