Skin Skin Temperature Probe, Reusable

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 867030 IntelliVue X3, 867033 IntelliVue MX100, 867036 IntelliVue MMX, 867039 IntelliVue Hemodynamic Extension, 867040 IntelliVue Capnography Extension, 867041 IntelliVue Microstream Extension, M1029A Temperature Parameter Module, any Philips Patient Monitor and Defibrillator that list this product in the device Instructions for Use.
Product Type
  • Reusable Temperature Probe
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Packaging Unit
  • 3 sensors/pouch
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Cable Length
  • 10ft (3.1m)
Number of Pins
  • 2-pin instrument connector