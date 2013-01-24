Home
Adult disposable radiolucent 3 Electrode

Adult disposable radiolucent 3 IEC

Electrode

Adult disposable radiolucent ECG electrode lead set, IEC; 1 meter (39 inch) color-coded, unshielded, carbon leadwires; not for use with Philips Telemetry Systems or Monitor-Defibs.

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863053, 863054, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2.420 kg
Packaging Unit
  • sold in boxes of 100 pouches (one lead set per pouch)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months unopened
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Foam
Electrode Size
  • 30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire

