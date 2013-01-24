Home
EEG Module

The Philips M1027B EEG Module provides enhanced functionality with four channels of real-time EEG waves. The monitor automatically detects whether a two or four channel module or trunk cable is connected.

Features
Simplicity

Easy and quick set-up with five configurable user-specific electrode montages

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in