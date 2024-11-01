Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to critical features, along with an ergonomic design and the latest technology. That's where Philips Affiniti 30 Elevate comes in. Reliable, high-quality images every time, so routine scans don't require repetition or second-guessing. Effortless workflows with intuitive operation, so your team can deliver consistent results, regardless of experience level. Modular design with favorable ergonomics, so staff can handle high patient throughput with ease.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes. Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes. Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes. Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes. Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Workflow meets wow
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
MFI
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Performance you can see
Performance you can see
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Performance you can see
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Performance you can see
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Service
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
A smart investment
A smart investment
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addition, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addition, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addition, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addition, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
Education
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Advanced 3D visualization features- TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Advanced 3D visualization features- TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes. Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes. Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes. Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes. Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Workflow meets wow
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
MFI
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Performance you can see
Performance you can see
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Performance you can see
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Performance you can see
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Service
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
A smart investment
A smart investment
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addition, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addition, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addition, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addition, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
Education
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Advanced 3D visualization features- TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Advanced 3D visualization features- TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
*Not all services available in all geographies; contact your Philips representative for more information. May require service contract.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.