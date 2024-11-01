Affiniti 70 Elevate is the most advanced system in the Affiniti family, delivering stunning image quality and a suite of premium clinical features. Precision for every scan, every day—get the reliable performance and intelligent workflows that let you focus on patients, not equipment. Affiniti 70 Elevate is designed for fast-paced environments with enhanced workflow and robust performance—helping you deliver the best possible care every day.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Auto ElastQ
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Auto ElastQ
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
MFI
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Fusion and Navigation
Fusion and Navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
Fusion and Navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
Fusion and Navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
PureWave & xMatrix technology
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
TrueVue
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Auto ElastQ
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Auto ElastQ
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
MFI
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Fusion and Navigation
Fusion and Navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
Fusion and Navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
Fusion and Navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
PureWave & xMatrix technology
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave Crystal Transducer Technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
TrueVue
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
*based on a sample size of 20 users
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.