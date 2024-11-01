Affiniti 50 Elevate provides stunning imaging and exceptional value, delivering versatile clinical capabilities and reproducibility with ease. With streamlined workflow and reliable performance, it helps you deliver the best possible care every day.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Auto ElastQ
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Auto ElastQ
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Designed for balance
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Workflow meets wow
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Performance you can see
Performance you can see
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Performance you can see
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Performance you can see
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
MFI
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Comfort meets competence
Comfort meets competence
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
Comfort meets competence
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
Comfort meets competence
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
A smart investment
A smart investment
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
TrueVue
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Service
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Auto ElastQ
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Auto ElastQ
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Perform automated liver elastography with Auto ElastQ, and experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients. See a 67%*** increase in CEUS frame rate and a 76%*** increase field of view with the eL18-4 transducer when thyroid scanning.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Designed for balance
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Workflow meets wow
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
With Philips Affiniti, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to deliver results efficiently while incorporating innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice for those who demand high-quality images and proven clinical applications. With clearer controls, improved presets, simplified acquisition, and smarter visualization tools, clinicians can scan faster, navigate more confidently, and achieve consistent, high-quality results.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Philips Next Gen Auto Scan improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen Auto Scan reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Performance you can see
Performance you can see
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Performance you can see
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Performance you can see
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
MFI
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Comfort meets competence
Comfort meets competence
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
Comfort meets competence
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
Comfort meets competence
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
A smart investment
A smart investment
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
TrueVue
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Service
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
*based on a sample size of 20 users
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.