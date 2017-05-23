With SimplyFlo, Philips Respironics has created the world's smallest and lightest stationary oxygen concentrator. SimplyFlo is a completely new option for nocturnal patients who resist therapy because of lifestyle disruptions.
For many patients new to therapy who only require nocturnal treatment, the intimidating size, weight, and sound of a traditional oxygen concentrator can be a large factor in their rejection of therapy. SimplyFlo is a significantly lighter, more transportable stationary concentrator designed specifically to help nocturnal oxygen patients improve the adoption of therapy and enhance compliance.
Convenient secondary device to create new revenues
SimplyFlo can be offered as a retail opportunity to existing patients as a convenient, transportable secondary device.
Nighttime therapy to stay active during the day
SimplyFlo is designed to make nighttime oxygen therapy easy. It helps those who need oxygen only at night stay active during the day. The small, compact design reduces lifestyle disruptions and simplifies transport for travel or within the home.
