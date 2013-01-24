Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Sami the Seal Compressor nebulizer system

Sami the Seal

Compressor nebulizer system

The Philips Respironics Sami the Seal pediatric compressor is shaped like a seal to appeal to children, their parents and pediatricians, and to support aerosol therapy compliance. It partners with our highly efficient SideStream nebulizers.

Features
Two configurations

Two configurations for flexible use

To meet different preferences, this system can be used either with the SideStream disposable nebulizer only or with the SideStream disposable and SideStream reusable nebulizers.
SideStream nebulizers

SideStream nebulizers for fast, efficient drug delivery

SideStream reusable and disposable nebulizers can be used with commonly prescribed respiratory medications and offer fast, efficient and economical drug delivery. Both nebulizers feature venturi technology that provides air flow in addition to that supplied by the compressor, resulting in faster drug delivery and shorter treatment times.*
Character mask

Character mask appeals to children

For use with the Sami the Seal compressor nebulizer system, the Tucker the Turtle pediatric mask is also designed to appeal to children and support compliance. Tucker can be used with both the SideStream disposable and reusable nebulizers and has been proven to reduce aerosol deposition in and around the eyes.
Bottom-weighted

Bottom-weighted for stability

The compressor is bottom weighted to provide stability and incorporates a docking station for the nebulizer between treatments.
Shaped like a seal

Shaped like a seal to attract children

The playful seal shape and color are designed to attract children and support them in complying with therapy.
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)
  • * Data on file at Philips Respironics