Philips xMATRIX sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology. 8 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range that images in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Aperture:
|
|Volume of field of view:
|
|Applications:
|
|Image fusion Navigation capable
|
|Number of elements:
|
|Array type:
|
|Field of view:
|
|Biopsy Capable
|
|Physical dimensions:
|
|Modes
|
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Aperture:
|
|Volume of field of view:
|
|Applications:
|
|Image fusion Navigation capable
|
|Number of elements:
|
|Array type:
|
|Field of view:
|
|Biopsy Capable
|
|Physical dimensions:
|
|Modes
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.