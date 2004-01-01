Supports the clinician in the assessment and characterization of brain tissue abnormalities using non-contrast CT image data.
The application automatically registers images, segments and analyzes ASPECTS, a quantitate score that measure the extent of early ischemic changes in acute stroke patients.
ASPECT = Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score.
Not available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.
A standalone software product which is launched from the Advanced Visualization Workspace (AVW) software.
