Workplace and community AED
coronary main

Philips AEDs
Easy as 1-2-3

Be prepared: AEDs for offices, malls, gyms, schools and communities

 

Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, Philips AEDs are easy to use with real-time, step=by-step voice commands to help you respond to a suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). With more than two-million AEDs sold around the world, Philips AEDs can be found on board major U.S. airlines, in Fortune 100 companies, in locker rooms of professional sports teams, and throughout school classrooms, gyms and sports fields.

Cardiovascular disease kills up to 17 million people a year and is the #1 killer in the world*1

Cities where AEDs are provided increase SCA survival rates by as much as 45%*2

For the best chance of survival from sudden cardiac arrest, a shock from an AED should be delivered within the first few minutes of collapse. That's why Philips AEDs have simple step-by-step process with clear voice instructions to empower even inexperienced responders.

How are Philips AEDs different than other AEDs?

Get to know the Philips HeartStart FRX

 

With its ease-of-use and real-time, step-by-step voice prompts the Philips HeartStart FRx automated external defibrillator (AED) is designed to help ordinary people as they respond in an extraordinary moment.

LIGHTWEIGHT, RUGGED AND RELIABLE

EASY AS 1-2-3

FAST TO SHOCK

Learn more about AEDs and Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA)

What is an AED?

 

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a device that checks a person’s heart and delivers an electric shock if it has stopped beating normally. Learn more about AEDs and Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Why Philips is the leader in AEDs

 

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a device that checks a person's heart and delivers an electric shock if it has stopped beating normally. Learn more about AEDs and Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Importance of AEDs in Schools

 

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, even in schools. Students need to receive Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training and learn to use an AED to help when needed. Look at how these primary school students are trained to be young rescuers.

Our regional AED partners

Qatar

 

Khalid Scientific Company

http://www.khalidscientific.com/

Kuwait

 

BADER SULTAN & BROTHERS CO

WWW.SULTAN.COM.KW

Oman

 

Mustafa Sultan Science & Industry Co. L.L.C

https://mustafasultan.com

UAE

 

ARASCA Medical Trading Company 

www.arascagroup.com

Bahrain

 

Mohammad Fakhroo

www.fakhroo.com

www.shop.fakhroo.com

South Africa

 

Ventria

www.ventria.co.za

  1. Source: 2017, Cardiovascular diseasesWorld Health Organization (WHO), www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-(cvds)
  2. Source: Part 4: The Automated External Defibrillator, www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.102.suppl_1.I-601.2.

More about Philips AEDs

 

