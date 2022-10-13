Search terms

EchoNav touchscreen

Treatment

Procedural confidence and efficiency to empower improved heart care

What if you could improve care for structural heart disease patients—while reducing procedure time?

We're empowering providers to deliver better care for patients with SHD through purposeful innovations that work together to deliver procedural confidence and efficiency.
 
Improve patient care while reducing procedure time through our combination of exceptional image guidance and seamless care team collaboration.

An integrated approach to SHD treatment


The integration of the image-guided therapy system and 3D ultrasound with 3D transesophageal imaging deliver live 3D fused guidance for structural heart procedures—while the interventionalist has complete access to images, patient monitoring and reports at table side for easy manipulation, viewing and control. Teamwork improves and errors are reduced with consistent access to a comprehensive patient view across the care team.

    • SHD IVP Azurion

      Image Guided Therapy System—Azurion

       

      Azurion provides the ability to treat one more patient per day, reducing procedure time by 17%* with optimized workflow options in interventional therapy and clinical software.

       

      *Reducing procedure time by 17%, with the ability to treat 1 more patient per day with optimized workflow options in image guided therapy and clinical software (Azurion - Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017). Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

    • SHD IVP EchoNavigator

      Live image guidance and fusion — EchoNavigator

       

      Automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.

    • SHD IVP EPIQ CVxi

      Cardiac Ultrasound Systems — EPIQ CVxi

       

      The EPIQ CVxi image quality and photorealistic imaging provides enhanced visualization along with automated quantification capabilities to help optimize device placement.

    • SHD IVP IntelliVue X3

      Interventional Hemodynamic System with IntelliVue X3

       

      Brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. It integrates with the Philips IntelliVue X3 patient monitor to enable continuous patient monitoring before, during, and after the procedure.

    • SHD IVP IntelliSpace cardiovascular

      Cardiovascular Image & Information Management – IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

       

      Disparate clinical data from multiple sources add complexity to decision-making. Accessible anytime and virtually anywhere* , IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline the cardiovascular workflows, empower clinicians to turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan and foster collaboration across your cardiovascular service line, while enhance operational efficiency of your entire cardiovascular service line.

       

      *It’s the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.

    • SHD IVP IntelliSpace portal

      Imaging clinical applications platform — IntelliSpace Portal

       

      An advanced visualization platform that offers a single integrated solution to help you work quickly and efficiently with increased diagnostic confidence – especially during reading and follow-up of multi-faceted cases.

    • SHD IVP Xper IM

      Cardiovascular Workflow Solution—Xper Information Management (Xper IM)

       

      Streamlines your workflow by integrating clinical systems and administrative functions.

    • SHD IVP HeartNavigator

      Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures — HeartNavigator

       

      Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.

    Clarity and confidence with our advanced EchoNavigator


    Perform interventional SHD procedures with clarity and confidence with our advanced EchoNavigator solution that delivers fast, intuitive guidance during procedures where real-time X-ray and echo are used and fused together.

