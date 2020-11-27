Home
Our journey to create the future of health care can only succeed by partnering with forward-thinking organizations and people around the world who share the same vision. With our partners, we look beyond technology to the perspectives of the people at the heart health care, and co-create opportunities to transform the way care is experienced and delivered.

 

Westchester Medical Center Health Network

WMCHealth is partnering with Philips to transform and improve healthcare for millions of patients across New York’s Hudson Valley. The partnership is based on an enterprise managed services model where Philips will provide WMCHealth with a comprehensive range of clinical and business consulting services, and advanced medical technologies such as imaging systems, patient monitoring, telehealth and clinical informatics solutions. The collaboration aims to redefine how quality care is delivered in radiology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and pediatrics.
Image Stream Medical

Partnering with Image Stream Medical, we have expanded our hybrid suite and interventional lab solutions to now include integrated audio and video, and live streaming technologies. Physicians will have access to real-time information from a range of technologies at their fingertips—inside or out of the procedure room—making interventional X-ray and other procedures more efficient and easier to perform.
Karolinska University Hospital

The new Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, Sweden will bring researchers from the medical technology industry, hospital and academia together to help build a closer link between the delivery of care and clinical research. Supported by Philips, their intent is to educate the medical specialists and healthcare professionals of the future.
Georgia Regents Medical Center

Georgia Regents Medical Center

Georgia Regents Medical Center (GRMC) has formed a multi-year, transformational alliance with Philips to facilitate innovative and affordable patient-centered care. Together, we are creating a new model for addressing the current and future clinical, operational and technology needs of GRMC’s multiple facilities, which collectively serve four-to-six million people.
University Medical Center, Zurich University Hospital, Utrecht

Philips’ collaboration with medical centers in Zurich and Utrecht is transforming care in cardiology and oncology. Through technological advancements in imaging and image guidance, we are enabling surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures in place of open surgery and in some cases, any surgery at all.
Saudi Ministry of Health

Saudi Ministry of Health

Working with the Ministry of Health, we continue to bring complex, state-of-the-art imaging informatics to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Today, Saudi hospitals are effectively addressin gradiology needs as fully digital, networked, patient-centered facilities.

