Philips Support My Philips Epilator is noisy

If you find your Philips epilator noisy while in use, be assured that this is normal behavior and is nothing to worry about. The noise is caused by the opening and closing of the epilating discs. Also the materials used to make the epilating discs is very hard for durability, which also makes the product a bit noisy.



In case you notice that the sound changes during use, its good to check if the product needs to be cleaned or charged.

Epilator is unusually warm, lacks performance, or acts strange Pushing the product too hard on your skin may activate the internal protection system of the device. Applying intense pressure may cause skin irritation, warming of the device, or cause it to turn off. Apply gentle pressure and do not push too hard on the skin.



While epilating, stretch the skin and move the epilating head slowly over the skin, allowing the discs to catch the hair. For best results, move the appliance against the direction of hair growth while ensuring the head is in complete contact with the skin.



Always check the epilator head for cleanliness and damage. Ensure the battery is charged.