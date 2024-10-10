ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

Support homepage

Philips Support

I cannot open the dust bucket of my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

If you cannot open the dust bucket of your Philips Cordless Vacuum cleaner there might be a simple solution. Please check which model you have on the tube and discover here how to solve this yourself.

The information on this page applies to the following models: XC7055/01, XC3031/61, XC2011/61. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage