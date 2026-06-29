My Avent breast pump squeaks when moving the handle

2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Make sure to assemble the Philips Avent breast pump correctly and the handle is wet when assembling the pump.
Find more tips and tricks on YouTube.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/10, SCF330/60, SCF330/11.
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
How do I prevent the milk from leaking after pumping?
Are there more sizes of the cushion available?
How do I assemble the Philips Avent manual breast pump?
How do I use my Philips Avent manual breast pump?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
How should I warm up breast milk?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
When should I buy a breast pump?