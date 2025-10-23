2 year warranty
2 year warranty
XV1210/01
Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*
Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year.
1x Washable motor filter
1x Washable foam inlay
1x Exhaust filter
The kit contains 1x exhaust filter. The filter catches fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home.
The kit contains 1x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed.
The kit contains x 1 washable foam inlay filter. This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed.