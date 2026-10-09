2 year warranty
2 year warranty
New
XC5245/10
Faster cleaning. More powerful. For longer(2)
PowerUp pulls in more dirt with its 360° anti-hair nozzle & up to 200 AW suction. Easy cleaning with an easy-open bucket, flex tube & 5 tools. Up to 65 min runtime, pet & upholstery turbo brush and all-direction suction for faster cleaning.
High performance up to 200 AW(4)
360° suction lifts 99.99% of dust(5)
Up to 65 min runtime(6)
PowerUp technology amplifies suction on hard floors and carpets with its patented V-shaped nozzle design and high-powered motor, pulling in more dirt with less effort for up to 50% cleaner floors(3).
Unlike most vacuum cleaners, the patented PowerUp nozzle delivers 360° suction from every direction, forward, backward and sideways, for faster cleaning, so there is no need to go over the same area multiple times. Its high-performance design captures up to 99.99%(5) of dust from floors.
Suction power up to 200 AW(4) – our powerful cordless stick lifts embedded dirt, dust and hair to deeply clean carpets, hard floors, and upholstery – be confident that every corner is thoroughly clean.
(1) Highest average of dust and debris pick up, on hard and soft floors, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.
(2) vs Philips PowerUp 30.
(3) "Cleaner" refers to less remaining debris and dust, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. average of top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.
(4) IEC 62885-4:2023 (Ed.1.1) Sec. 5.11, in Boost mode at the inlet.
(5) On hard floor, in the highest mode.
(6) In Eco mode, on handheld.
(7) Based on IEST-RP-CC001.7-2022 HEPA (type A). Allergens refers to non-living matter.
(8) With dry nozzle on hard floors.