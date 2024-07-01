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  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat
  • Experience the beat

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX4209/73

Experience the beat

This powerful Bluetooth party speaker will kick your celebrations up a notch! Big sound, DBB bass boost and 10 RGB light modes create the right atmosphere. You can plug a guitar and mic in and the speaker’s handle makes it easy to move.

See all benefits

Experience the beat

  • 10 RGB party light effects

  • Microphone and guitar inputs

  • DBB bass booster

DBB bass boost for extra power and bass presets

DBB bass boost for extra power and bass presets

This big, powerful Bluetooth party speaker is the perfect way to celebrate. Press the DBB button to switch between your different bass presets and activate a Dynamic Bass Boost to give your tunes the rumbling bass they deserve.

10 RGB light modes let you choose your party atmosphere

10 RGB light modes let you choose your party atmosphere

Turn your home into your new favorite club with two light rings in the front of the speaker. 10 RGB light modes let you add proper atmosphere to the party and create any mood that you like. However you like to party, this speaker has got you covered.

Karaoke mic and guitar inputs with record function

Karaoke mic and guitar inputs with record function

Mic and guitar inputs let you take center stage. Sing along with your favorites or try and get the solo right! Guitar and mic have their own volume controls. You can add echo effects to your voices and even record yourselves.

Technical Specifications

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