2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAX4207/98
Kick the party off
Raise the roof of any party with this brilliant party light cube speaker! Powerful sound, big bass and an awesome party light take the party to the next level. Connect up to 50 speakers for a wall of light and sound.
Flashing party light
Wireless party link
Rechargeable battery
50 W RMS. 100 W max output
This awesome karaoke cube speaker will bathe the room in rich sounds and banging bass. The built-in battery lets you take the party outside for up to 12 hours play time on a single charge.
Flashing party lights on the front of the cube pulse and flash, creating a brilliant lightshow. The back light will change color and pulse while the front light strobes.
2 mic inputs let you add your voice to the party with karaoke mode. Kick it up with echo, female/male voice switch and vocal fader voice effects. Both mics and effects have their own controls on the speaker.