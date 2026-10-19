2 year warranty
2 year warranty
New
TAX3500/98
Bring the beats
Start the party with the portable Bluetooth speaker that lets you rock the mics! You get karaoke functions, lighting effects, and powerful sound with big bass. Plug it into a mains socket, or use the built-in battery outdoors.
Bluetooth®
USB, Audio-in, TF card, FM
Karaoke functions
Built-in battery
With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 8 hours play time on a single charge. You can record your performance to a USB device or TF card.
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Coloured lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, and there are different lighting modes. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.
Dual mic inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. The mics have their own volume control on the speaker, and you can add echo effects too.