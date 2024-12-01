2 year warranty
2 year warranty
TAS2108BK/00
Add some visuals to your music
This fantastic Bluetooth speaker is so punchy you can even see the passive radiator bouncing to the beat! Multiple light modes let you choose your favorite colored visuals to add some mood or just relax to the gentle night light.
Passive radiator. Punchy bass
Multiple lighting modes
5W RMS output power
Easily receive calls
The bass you get from this compact little speaker is so deep and rich – you can even see the radiator bouncing to the beat. Bring your music with you and hear it clearly in any room in the house. The glowing lights bring your sounds to life.
In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together to produce fantastic stereo sound. When you connect a second speaker the light displays will also synchronize.
This great speaker features multiple light modes so you can add some real atmosphere to your music. Choose between multi-colored lights, a fader and a soft, white night light for when you want to settle down at the end of a long day.