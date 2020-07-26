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Discontinued

Internet Radio

TAR8805/98

More to love

Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad.

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More to love

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

  • with wireless phone charger

Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital-time display, and key controls are located on the front panel.

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