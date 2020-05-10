ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product lifestyle
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product lifestyle

Discontinued

Internet Radio

TAM2805/10

Super slim. Feature packed.

Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck.

See all benefits

Super slim. Feature packed.

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

One small system for all your music

Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts, and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.

Perfect for smaller spaces

You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot, or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

Easy streaming. Epic listening

Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips