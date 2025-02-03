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Kids' wireless on-ear headphones

TAK4200MP/00

2 awards

Safe, fun and travel-friendly

With colourful LEDs on the ear cups and a fun wireless audio-share feature, these headphones are built for kids to love. They’re volume limited for young ears and a special travel mode lets kids listen safely in noisier environments too.

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Safe, fun and travel-friendly

  • On-ear wireless headphones

  • Volume limited to 85 dB

  • LED lights. Audio sharing

  • Durable and foldable

Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel*

Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel*

Specially designed to be extra safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.*

Child-friendly comfort and easy to use

Child-friendly comfort and easy to use

Big, round control buttons on the bottom of the ear cups make it easy for kids to use these headphones, while smaller ear cups with soft cushions make them comfortable to wear. The cushioned headband adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way round to put the headphones on.

Colourful design with LED lights

Colourful design with LED lights

Colourful LEDs in the ear cups combine with the multi-coloured design of these headphones to make them stand out in all the right ways. The LEDs can be set to glow in different colours: brilliant for kids who want to express their own sense of style.

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.