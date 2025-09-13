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  • Crafted for high fidelity
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  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
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  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity
  • Crafted for high fidelity

FidelioBluetooth® turntable

TAFT1/10

Crafted for high fidelity

The FT1 Bluetooth® turntable invites you to indulge in the music you love. The die-cast aluminium platter spins vinyl with finesse, and there’s a built-in CD player too. You can set it up and play wirelessly—or wired.

See all benefits

Crafted for high fidelity

  • Turntable and CD player

  • Bluetooth® 5.4, Auracast™

  • High-quality components

  • RCA aux-out, headphone port

2-speed belt-driven turntable

2-speed belt-driven turntable

Albums. EPs. Singles. The Philips Fidelio FT1 turntable is built with high-quality components so you can get the best out of your records for years to come. You can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm: simply turn the tactile 2-speed control knob to select the right speed—and lower the needle.

Built-in tray-loading CD player

Built-in tray-loading CD player

Whether it’s an old mix CD from years ago or a new release, slip the silver disc into the front-loading tray and enjoy the music that means so much to you. The built-in CD player accepts all CD formats, and you can view track and playback information on the crisp LED display.

Easy wireless connectivity. Bluetooth® and Auracast™

Easy wireless connectivity. Bluetooth® and Auracast™

The FT1 will quickly pair with your wireless speakers or headphones via Bluetooth®. Alternatively, you can use Auracast™ to broadcast the records and CDs you’re playing to as many compatible speakers as you like, which is ideal for parties. Support for the LC3 codec gives you the best possible sound.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.