2 year warranty
2 year warranty
TAE1000BK/00
Feel the beat, love the fit
Plug into any device with the universal 3.5 mm stereo jack—these earbuds offer a comfortable and secure fit for immersive sound that travels with you everywhere.
Comfort earbuds
In-line control
3.5 mm stereo plug
Rich bass with crisp sound
Compact for a comfortable fit, so you can enjoy listening all day.
What’s life on the go without your favourite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass through powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening with in-ear earbuds that fit just right.
These excellent earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you easily switch from listening to music to taking calls, so you’ll always stay connected wherever you are.