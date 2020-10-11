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2 year warranty

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  • Main in use photograph
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  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
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  • Product in use photograph
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Discontinued

Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

TAB8405/10

The one with front-row sound

Heighten the sound of every movie, sports event, and playlist. This sleek soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos gives you better bass and clearer voices. Plus it’s easy to incorporate into a multi-room setup.

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The one with front-row sound

  • 240W max. Wireless subwoofer

  • Dolby Atmos®

  • DTS Play-Fi compatible

  • Connects with voice assistants

Stadium EQ Mode. You'll feel like you're there

Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just as if you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment—and still hear crystal-clear commentary.

Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any speaker that works with the Google Assistant, to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can ask her too. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.

Spotify Connect. Bluetooth. Apple AirPlay 2. Optical-in

Technical Specifications

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